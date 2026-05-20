Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Buys Shares of 35,079 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,079 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,867,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $441.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.74 and a 1 year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,359. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $651.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $579.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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