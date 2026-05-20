Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases Shares of 148,363 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,363 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $12,123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber deepened its investment in Germany’s Delivery Hero to 19.5%, becoming the largest shareholder and gaining a blocking minority. Investors may view the move as a bullish sign for Uber’s global food-delivery ambitions and long-term ecosystem expansion. Uber Deepens Delivery Hero Stake As Food Delivery Shapes Valuation

Uber deepened its investment in Germany’s Delivery Hero to 19.5%, becoming the largest shareholder and gaining a blocking minority. Investors may view the move as a bullish sign for Uber’s global food-delivery ambitions and long-term ecosystem expansion. Positive Sentiment: Reports also say Uber is exploring international growth opportunities, including a reported consortium bid with Naver for South Korea’s Baemin, reinforcing expectations that the company is using capital to expand beyond ride-hailing and strengthen its delivery business. Uber, Naver team up on Baemin takeover -Seoul Economic Daily

Reports also say Uber is exploring international growth opportunities, including a reported consortium bid with Naver for South Korea’s Baemin, reinforcing expectations that the company is using capital to expand beyond ride-hailing and strengthen its delivery business. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have also been highlighting Uber’s recent Q1 beat and strong Q2 gross bookings outlook, which supports the longer-term investment case, though this is more of a background tailwind than a new catalyst today. UBER vs. LYFT: Which Stock Is Better Positioned Post Q1 Results?

Analysts have also been highlighting Uber’s recent Q1 beat and strong Q2 gross bookings outlook, which supports the longer-term investment case, though this is more of a background tailwind than a new catalyst today. Neutral Sentiment: Uber is also facing renewed legal attention in California, where a RICO case is being pushed forward with reference to a recent Pennsylvania ruling. That headline adds uncertainty, but it is not yet a clear financial hit. Uber Revs Up Calif. RICO Case, Citing Recent Ruling in Pennsylvania

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here