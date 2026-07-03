Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Trims Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,254 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 142,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,390,150. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $13,809,681.84. Following the sale, the director owned 91,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,010,044.08. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock worth $1,403,598,971. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $394.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The stock's fifty day moving average is $328.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.73.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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