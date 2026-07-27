Fifth Third Bancorp Buys New Shares in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,108,145 shares of the company's stock worth $21,675,000 after acquiring an additional 551,412 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,976,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,153,082 shares of the company's stock worth $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 434,977 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 480,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $10,944,669.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 875,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,962,034.48. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and have sold 1,892,879 shares valued at $40,500,030. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DYN. Evercore set a $33.00 price objective on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.17.

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Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.06. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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