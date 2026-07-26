Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 19,400.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,656 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in StandardAero were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in StandardAero during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in StandardAero by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 46.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,506 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at StandardAero

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,955 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,910.20. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StandardAero Price Performance

NYSE SARO opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised StandardAero from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SARO

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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