Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.99 Million Position in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 13,176.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,064 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,589 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.15% of Science Applications International worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,403,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626,951 shares of the company's stock worth $264,429,000 after buying an additional 441,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,912,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,501,000 after acquiring an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,578,000 after acquiring an additional 347,456 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company's stock.

Get SAIC alerts: Sign Up

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIC opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average of $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.29. Science Applications International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.97. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 5.55%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Corporation will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Science Applications International's payout ratio is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Science Applications International from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $115.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Science Applications International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Science Applications International wasn't on the list.

While Science Applications International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here