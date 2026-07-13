Fifth Third Bancorp Has $71.22 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,054 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Qualcomm worth $71,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $220.45.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,221 shares of company stock worth $3,592,440 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM opened at $189.16 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day moving average is $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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