Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,345 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 231,933 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $73,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1%

ServiceNow stock opened at $107.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $210.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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