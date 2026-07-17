Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Workiva Inc. $WK

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Free Report) by 10,410.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,295 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 116,179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.21% of Workiva worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $88,289,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 14,955.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,102 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $63,834,000 after buying an additional 735,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $53,375,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 582,586 shares of the software maker's stock worth $50,248,000 after buying an additional 490,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,304 shares of the software maker's stock worth $45,049,000 after buying an additional 335,221 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workiva from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Workiva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Workiva from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WK

Insider Activity at Workiva

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,311.38. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.77% of the company's stock.

Workiva Trading Up 4.8%

NYSE:WK opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $247.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 1.53%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Free Report).

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