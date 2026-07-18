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Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,305 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Mettler-Toledo International logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 377.3% in Q1, buying 3,305 shares to bring its total holdings to 4,181 shares worth about $5.27 million.
  • Mettler-Toledo reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $8.91 versus $8.70 expected and revenue of $947.13 million, up 7.2% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock has a Hold consensus rating, even though some firms have upgraded or maintained bullish views and the average price target stands at $1,408.55.
  • Interested in Mettler-Toledo International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 377.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,813.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $173,165,000 after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,594.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of MTD opened at $1,310.09 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,023.05 and a 12-month high of $1,525.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,182.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,282.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.Mettler-Toledo International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,408.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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