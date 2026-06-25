Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,952 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $440.41.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $518.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $845.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $562.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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