Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,836 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,188 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $29,038,140,000 after acquiring an additional 626,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $15,411,395,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,092,294 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $14,411,480,000 after purchasing an additional 716,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $330.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $592.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $322.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.21. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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