Figma, Inc. $FIG Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) by 274.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,542 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 86,117 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Figma were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Figma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Figma during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Figma by 1,446.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Figma by 1,568.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 87,510 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $2,013,605.10. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,781,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,989,553.80. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 18,741 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $469,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 987,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,739,169.44. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 733,309 shares of company stock worth $17,824,756 in the last ninety days. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Figma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Figma from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Figma from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Figma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Figma

Figma Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Figma stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Figma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.27. Figma had a negative return on equity of 98.51% and a negative net margin of 123.83%.The company had revenue of $333.44 million for the quarter. Figma's revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Figma, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Figma

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

About Figma

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

Further Reading

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