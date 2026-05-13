Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. $FIGR Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974,853 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 452,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.69% of Figure Technology Solutions worth $121,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000.

Get FIGR alerts: Sign Up

More Figure Technology Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Figure Technology Solutions this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Figure Technology Solutions from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Figure Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised Figure Technology Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 67,840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,387,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,387,289.60. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director June Ou sold 67,840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,387,289.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 620,352 shares of company stock valued at $20,812,730. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Figure Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIGR opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Figure Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Figure Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Figure Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Figure Technology Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here