Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid second-quarter results: AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Reuters article

AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Positive Sentiment: Immunology and neuroscience remained growth drivers: Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. AbbVie earnings release

Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and portfolio expansion: AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. AML trial article

AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was broadly in line: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast. Negative Sentiment: Full-year EPS outlook was reduced: AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Zacks guidance article

AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition and execution concerns weigh on sentiment: Investors are balancing Apogee’s potential to strengthen AbbVie’s immunology pipeline against its immediate earnings dilution, while oncology revenue fell 1.5% and aesthetics revenue was essentially flat during the quarter.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $251.33 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $267.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $16.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 195.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $269.29.

Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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