Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,489 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: New ETF expands fee-generating asset-management platform: J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched the actively managed JPMorgan U.S. Large Cap Value Plus ETF (JLVP), its first ETF using a long/short extension strategy. The product gives retail investors access to the firm’s value-investing research and could support long-term asset-gathering and fee revenue. J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches JLVP

J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched the actively managed JPMorgan U.S. Large Cap Value Plus ETF (JLVP), its first ETF using a long/short extension strategy. The product gives retail investors access to the firm’s value-investing research and could support long-term asset-gathering and fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings outlook improved: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76, above the $24.27 consensus estimate. The revision reinforces confidence in JPMorgan’s diversified revenue base and earnings momentum. Erste Group raises JPMorgan earnings estimate

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76, above the $24.27 consensus estimate. The revision reinforces confidence in JPMorgan’s diversified revenue base and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Higher-for-longer rates may support net interest income: Analysis of the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pause highlighted JPMorgan’s rising 2026 net-interest-income outlook, strong capital position and diversified businesses as potential advantages if rates remain elevated. Fed’s hawkish pause analysis

Analysis of the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pause highlighted JPMorgan’s rising 2026 net-interest-income outlook, strong capital position and diversified businesses as potential advantages if rates remain elevated. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is leading the arranger group for CoreWeave’s $2.6 billion first-lien term loan. The transaction should generate underwriting fees, but the wider-than-initially marketed pricing reflects elevated borrower risk and does not materially change JPMorgan’s investment case. CoreWeave completes term loan

JPMorgan is leading the arranger group for CoreWeave’s $2.6 billion first-lien term loan. The transaction should generate underwriting fees, but the wider-than-initially marketed pricing reflects elevated borrower risk and does not materially change JPMorgan’s investment case. Neutral Sentiment: A correction lowered previously reported cash distributions for two Canadian-listed JPMorgan ETFs. The change affects fund investors more directly than JPMorgan’s corporate earnings. JPMorgan ETF distribution correction

A correction lowered previously reported cash distributions for two Canadian-listed JPMorgan ETFs. The change affects fund investors more directly than JPMorgan’s corporate earnings. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s warnings that investors should prepare for volatility and avoid certain low-yield investments may reinforce concerns that markets and bank valuations face macroeconomic risks. Jamie Dimon investor warning

Dimon’s warnings that investors should prepare for volatility and avoid certain low-yield investments may reinforce concerns that markets and bank valuations face macroeconomic risks. Negative Sentiment: Coverage of JPMorgan’s involvement in FIFA’s plans to raise billions has triggered another football-related backlash, creating a reputational risk even though the direct financial impact is unclear. JPMorgan and FIFA controversy

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

JPM opened at $352.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $359.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $328.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $943.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 24.27 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Autonomous Res cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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