FinArc Investments Inc. Invests $3.49 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

FinArc Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,021 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.4% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 590,650 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0%

CSCO stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.81. The company has a market cap of $447.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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