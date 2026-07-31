FinArc Investments Inc. Makes New $4.42 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

FinArc Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,147 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000. Travelers Companies comprises about 4.3% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,210 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 8,784 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $375.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.26 and a 12 month high of $398.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 33.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $1,858,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,939.51. This trade represents a 32.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 7,153 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.00, for a total value of $2,768,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,638,758. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 62,667 shares of company stock worth $22,688,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Travelers delivered a strong second quarter, reporting core earnings of $10.04 per share versus the $5.41 consensus estimate and revenue of $12.15 billion compared with expectations of $11.26 billion. The combined ratio improved to 83.6%, catastrophe losses declined year over year, and after-tax net investment income rose 14% to $883 million. Travelers shares slide as post-earnings valuation concerns weigh on the stock

Travelers delivered a strong second quarter, reporting core earnings of $10.04 per share versus the $5.41 consensus estimate and revenue of $12.15 billion compared with expectations of $11.26 billion. The combined ratio improved to 83.6%, catastrophe losses declined year over year, and after-tax net investment income rose 14% to $883 million. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added TRV to both its Rank #1 “Strong Buy” and momentum-stock lists, while recent articles have highlighted the company’s underwriting discipline and favorable 2026 earnings outlook. New Strong Buy Stocks for July 30th

Zacks added TRV to both its Rank #1 “Strong Buy” and momentum-stock lists, while recent articles have highlighted the company’s underwriting discipline and favorable 2026 earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Travelers recently announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, equivalent to $5.00 annually and a yield of roughly 1.3%. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change the near-term valuation debate.

Travelers recently announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, equivalent to $5.00 annually and a yield of roughly 1.3%. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change the near-term valuation debate. Negative Sentiment: After reaching record territory following the earnings beat, TRV’s valuation has prompted several analysts to adopt cautious views. The reported median price target is $333.50, while the broader consensus target is about $354.26—both below recent trading levels—suggesting limited near-term upside after the rally. Analysts offer insights on Travelers Companies

After reaching record territory following the earnings beat, TRV’s valuation has prompted several analysts to adopt cautious views. The reported median price target is $333.50, while the broader consensus target is about $354.26—both below recent trading levels—suggesting limited near-term upside after the rally. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity is also a sentiment headwind: Quiver reports 46 open-market insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. Such transactions can reflect diversification or compensation, but the one-sided pattern may reinforce profit-taking concerns. Travelers insider trading activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $324.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travelers Companies to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $354.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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