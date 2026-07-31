FinArc Investments Inc. Makes New $773,000 Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

FinArc Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,140 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 683,790 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,394 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,945,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Salesforce Stock Down 3.9%

CRM opened at $180.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.02. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.32 and a twelve month high of $269.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.51.

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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