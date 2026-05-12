Finivi Inc. Sells 2,305 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Finivi Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,057 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.8% of Finivi Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Finivi Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $120.28 and a 1 year high of $222.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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