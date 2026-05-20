Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Sells 6,506 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Income Insurance Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,693,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,729,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 137,311 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-friendly capital return profile and highlighting management’s confidence in cash generation.

JPMorgan declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-friendly capital return profile and highlighting management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The bank has raised its dividend for 14 straight years, underscoring a long record of consistency that income-focused investors tend to favor. Article Title

The bank has raised its dividend for 14 straight years, underscoring a long record of consistency that income-focused investors tend to favor. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to frame JPMorgan as undervalued relative to its long-term performance, suggesting some investors still see room for upside if earnings stay resilient. Article Title

Recent commentary continues to frame JPMorgan as undervalued relative to its long-term performance, suggesting some investors still see room for upside if earnings stay resilient. Positive Sentiment: The company was highlighted as one of the “Dogs of the Dow” and a favorite large-bank holding, aided by reports of record prime-brokerage balances during recent volatility. Article Title

The company was highlighted as one of the “Dogs of the Dow” and a favorite large-bank holding, aided by reports of record prime-brokerage balances during recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding its retail banking presence in Germany with a digital-first launch, which is strategically positive over time but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short run. Article Title

JPMorgan is expanding its retail banking presence in Germany with a digital-first launch, which is strategically positive over time but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short run. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly trimmed FY2027 EPS estimates for JPMorgan, though its outlook remains above consensus, so this looks like a modest watch item rather than a major setback.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7%

JPM stock opened at $295.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $792.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $299.94 and its 200 day moving average is $307.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $256.00 and a one year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 73,553 shares of company stock worth $22,593,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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