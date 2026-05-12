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First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,344 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
IPG Photonics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • First Eagle Investment Management increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 12,344 shares in the fourth quarter, bringing its total holding to 4.49 million shares, or about 10.65% of the company.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with hedge funds and other investors holding 93.79% of IPG Photonics, while company insiders own 37.50% and CAO Mary E. Buttarazzi recently sold 500 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but constructive: IPG Photonics has a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $128.67, even after some recent rating downgrades; the stock was down 1.0% and opened at $103.48.
  • Interested in IPG Photonics? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,487,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 10.65% of IPG Photonics worth $321,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 87,469 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,105 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 54,026 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,525 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mary E. Buttarazzi sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $58,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $551,928.78. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Zacks Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.0%

IPGP opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 149.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $155.82. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.83.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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