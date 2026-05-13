First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,342 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $9,035,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dorman Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Dorman Products by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,781 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 147,233 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Dorman Products by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,691 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Dorman Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DORM

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total value of $97,607.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,924.11. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average is $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.97. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.80 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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