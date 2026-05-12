First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 6,546,643 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,114,660 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after selling 6,546,643 shares during the period. Barrick Mining comprises 2.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Barrick Mining worth $1,398,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Barrick Mining alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,598 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of NYSE B opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Key Stories Impacting Barrick Mining

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on B. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Barrick Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Mining to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Barrick Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Barrick Mining wasn't on the list.

While Barrick Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here