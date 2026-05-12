First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 96,034 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,219 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 96,034 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of TTM Technologies worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,963,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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TTM Technologies Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $162.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 2.11. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. TTM Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.50.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,331,651.30. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 88,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,797,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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