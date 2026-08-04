First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,249 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE PG opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50-day moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.96. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 65.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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