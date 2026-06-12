First Financial Bankshares Inc Acquires 2,225 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,601 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.1% of First Financial Bankshares Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in Microsoft were worth $305,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $828,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,175 shares of the software giant's stock worth $36,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 949,901 shares of the software giant's stock worth $493,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 12,492 shares of the software giant's stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,332.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,746,017 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,262,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468,645 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.45, for a total transaction of $1,031,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,201.60. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,262 shares of company stock worth $8,695,581. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.20.

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Microsoft Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of MSFT opened at $390.34 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $410.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $356.28 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Microsoft's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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