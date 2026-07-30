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First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB Holdings Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
First Hawaiian logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Quantinno Capital Management increased its First Hawaiian stake by 60.3% in the first quarter, adding 676,433 shares to reach 1.8 million shares valued at approximately $44.3 million. Institutional investors collectively own 97.63% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with First Hawaiian carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $30.12.
  • First Hawaiian exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.60 in earnings per share versus the $0.58 estimate and revenue of $231.27 million. The bank also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, representing a 3.7% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB - Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,815 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 676,433 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.48% of First Hawaiian worth $44,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,506 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,575 shares of the bank's stock worth $365,777,000 after buying an additional 358,632 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in First Hawaiian by 637.3% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 74,426 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Hawaiian's payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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