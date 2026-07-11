First Horizon Corp Buys 57,452 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,113 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,452 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,474.35. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

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