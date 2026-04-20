First Horizon Corp Decreases Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,910 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 41,454 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 457.4% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,840. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,370 shares of company stock worth $608,664. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.00 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 204.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here