First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 103,301 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982,534 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 103,301 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.0% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.14% of Oracle worth $776,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $183.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $527.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.46. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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