First National Advisers LLC Grows Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,273 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.7% of First National Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $193.86 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $557.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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