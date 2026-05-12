First National Advisers LLC Purchases 43,793 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

First National Advisers LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 590.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,206 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.7% of First National Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.00.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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