First National Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,646 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $619.65.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $452.14 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $491.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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