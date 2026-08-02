First Nebraska Trust Co Acquires Shares of 81,546 Nucor Corporation $NUE

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,546 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $13,789,000. Nucor accounts for 1.3% of First Nebraska Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Dayah Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Nucor by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,272 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Nucor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Nucor Stock Up 0.1%

NUE opened at $257.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $131.32 and a one year high of $270.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 4,554 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,566.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,127.24. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total value of $2,282,503.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,213,875.68. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,950 shares of company stock worth $7,122,879. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Nucor from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $273.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

See Also

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