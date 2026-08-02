First Nebraska Trust Co Acquires Shares of 95,244 Conagra Brands $CAG

First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company's stock.

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More Conagra Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Conagra Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research projects FY2029 earnings of $1.61 per share , above the current-year consensus estimate of $1.45, suggesting potential longer-term earnings growth if Conagra’s performance stabilizes.

Zacks Research projects FY2029 earnings of , above the current-year consensus estimate of $1.45, suggesting potential longer-term earnings growth if Conagra’s performance stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Strong Sell” rating, while its FY2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts of $1.46 and $1.50, respectively, remain close to or above the current consensus estimate. Conagra Brands stock information

Zacks maintained a rating, while its FY2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts of $1.46 and $1.50, respectively, remain close to or above the current consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its FY2027 EPS forecast to $1.46 from $1.74 and its FY2028 forecast to $1.50 from $1.82 . It also lowered estimates for multiple quarters, including FY2027 Q1 to $0.32 from $0.40, Q2 to $0.39 from $0.49, Q3 to $0.36 from $0.40, and Q4 to $0.39 from $0.45. Forecasts for FY2028 quarters were also reduced, including Q1 to $0.33 from $0.44, Q2 to $0.40 from $0.50, Q3 to $0.37 from $0.42, and Q4 to $0.40 from $0.46.

Zacks cut its FY2027 EPS forecast to and its FY2028 forecast to . It also lowered estimates for multiple quarters, including FY2027 Q1 to $0.32 from $0.40, Q2 to $0.39 from $0.49, Q3 to $0.36 from $0.40, and Q4 to $0.39 from $0.45. Forecasts for FY2028 quarters were also reduced, including Q1 to $0.33 from $0.44, Q2 to $0.40 from $0.50, Q3 to $0.37 from $0.42, and Q4 to $0.40 from $0.46. Negative Sentiment: Sector commentary cited growing consumer resistance to price increases, following a disappointing Procter & Gamble result and cautious outlook. That raises concern that Conagra may have less ability to offset costs through pricing, potentially pressuring sales growth and margins. Consumer staples estimates and pricing pressure

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Conagra Brands from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research lowered Conagra Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of CAG stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.02. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 16.99%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Conagra Brands's payout ratio is -17.50%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra's product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender's and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt's sauces, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

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