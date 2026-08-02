First Nebraska Trust Co Buys Shares of 7,118 AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,986,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,161 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 914.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,244,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $251.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $267.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 195.48%.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid second-quarter results: AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Reuters article

AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Positive Sentiment: Immunology and neuroscience remained growth drivers: Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. AbbVie earnings release

Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and portfolio expansion: AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. AML trial article

AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was broadly in line: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast. Negative Sentiment: Full-year EPS outlook was reduced: AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Zacks guidance article

AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition and execution concerns weigh on sentiment: Investors are balancing Apogee’s potential to strengthen AbbVie’s immunology pipeline against its immediate earnings dilution, while oncology revenue fell 1.5% and aesthetics revenue was essentially flat during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $269.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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