First Nebraska Trust Co Buys Shares of 72,600 CocaCola Company (The) $KO

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 2.3% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company's stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in CocaCola by 7.2% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,545 shares of the company's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 515,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CocaCola from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.76.

View Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,502,719 shares of company stock valued at $126,087,452. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $377.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 63.66%.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results remain the primary catalyst. Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.93 consensus, while revenue increased 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, topping the $13.17 billion estimate. Global unit-case volume rose 5%, and management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $3.27-$3.30 per share. Coca-Cola Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.93 consensus, while revenue increased 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, topping the $13.17 billion estimate. Global unit-case volume rose 5%, and management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $3.27-$3.30 per share. Positive Sentiment: Premium beverages could support future revenue growth. Coca-Cola is using innovation, pricing and packaging to expand premium offerings and capture higher-value consumption occasions. Growth in Fairlife, zero-sugar products and favorable product mix also contributed to recent momentum. Can Coca-Cola's Premium Beverage Strategy Boost Revenues?

Coca-Cola is using innovation, pricing and packaging to expand premium offerings and capture higher-value consumption occasions. Growth in Fairlife, zero-sugar products and favorable product mix also contributed to recent momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets moved higher. Jefferies raised its target to $104, TD Cowen to $100 and Argus to $97 with a Buy rating. Citigroup also forecast meaningful appreciation, helping reinforce the broadly Moderate Buy consensus.

Jefferies raised its target to $104, TD Cowen to $100 and Argus to $97 with a Buy rating. Citigroup also forecast meaningful appreciation, helping reinforce the broadly Moderate Buy consensus. Neutral Sentiment: The dividend remains an income-supporting feature. Coca-Cola declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized, representing an approximately 2.4% yield at recent prices. The company’s long dividend-growth record continues to appeal to defensive and income-focused investors. Coca-Cola Raised Its Full-Year Guidance

Coca-Cola declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized, representing an approximately 2.4% yield at recent prices. The company’s long dividend-growth record continues to appeal to defensive and income-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Valuation may be limiting near-term upside. With KO trading near its 52-week high at roughly 26 times earnings, HSBC cut the stock to Hold and argued that PepsiCo may offer better value. Coca-Cola Cut to Hold at HSBC

With KO trading near its 52-week high at roughly 26 times earnings, HSBC cut the stock to Hold and argued that PepsiCo may offer better value. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling creates a modest sentiment overhang. Chairman James Quincey sold approximately $13.1 million of shares, following a larger sale the prior day. The transactions were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding, making them less concerning than discretionary sales but still notable.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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