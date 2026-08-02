First Nebraska Trust Co Invests $3.42 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,118 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.40.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI and hybrid-cloud momentum: IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. IBM's Enterprise AI Strategy Targets Security, Data Control and Trust IBM's Hybrid Cloud and AI Shift Is Reshaping Its 2026 Growth Outlook

IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. Positive Sentiment: Quantum-computing milestones: IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. IBM and Algorithmiq Demonstrate Quantum Advantage

IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. Positive Sentiment: Banking-platform collaboration: IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. UniCredit, Accenture and IBM Collaborate on Banking Platform

IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation setup: The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year.

The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Legal-investigation notices: Several law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations following IBM’s stock decline. These announcements are often promotional and do not establish wrongdoing, but they can add short-term headline pressure and uncertainty. Pomerantz IBM Investor Investigation

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2%

IBM opened at $224.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.19 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.71 and a 200-day moving average of $257.81.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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