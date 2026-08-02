First Nebraska Trust Co Invests $3.90 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,610 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Up 6.9%

GOOG opened at $356.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.91. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.70 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and cloud growth are supporting the stock. Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Alphabet and Amazon custom AI chips

Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and bullish positioning remain supportive. Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume.

Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI partnerships could expand Google Cloud demand. Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services.

Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending remains the central investment debate. Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment.

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment. Negative Sentiment: AI spending is weighing on cash flow. A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. AI buildout costs

A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: Google withdrew its Earth AI feature after misinformation concerns. The one-day-old feature allowed fabricated AI images inside Google Earth, and its cancellation highlights reputational and product-governance risks. Google Earth AI feature cancellation

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here