First Nebraska Trust Co Invests $5.72 Million in Visa Inc. $V

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,939 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invariant Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,201 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,966,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $394.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $440.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $411.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 20,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.25, for a total transaction of $7,135,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,162,953.50. This trade represents a 58.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 101,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,831,433 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of V stock opened at $366.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $373.97.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 50.78%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings continue to support the stock. Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Visa Trading Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Visa Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Lift

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Positive Sentiment: Restructuring could improve efficiency. Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Visa Layoffs Will Cut 7 Percent of Its Workforce

Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive developments bear watching. X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Elon Musk Aims at Venmo With One Bold Perk

X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts may raise execution and sentiment concerns. The scale of the layoffs highlights Visa’s efforts to adapt to AI-driven changes and could unsettle employees or investors if restructuring disrupts growth initiatives. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs in Efficiency Push

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here