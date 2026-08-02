First Nebraska Trust Co Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $15,406,000 after buying an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 11.43%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chipotle reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.33, slightly above the $0.32 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, broadly ahead of expectations. Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Rallies as Q2 Results Top Fears, Guidance Rises

Chipotle reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.33, slightly above the $0.32 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, broadly ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving customer traffic, menu innovation, digital engagement and restaurant expansion. Management raised its full-year comparable-sales outlook, signaling confidence that momentum is continuing. Chipotle shares rise on quarterly earnings beat, raised outlook

Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving customer traffic, menu innovation, digital engagement and restaurant expansion. Management raised its full-year comparable-sales outlook, signaling confidence that momentum is continuing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive following the results. DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a Buy rating, while BTIG, TD Cowen and Mizuho also retained positive recommendations; Mizuho lifted its target to $43.

Analysts remained constructive following the results. DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a Buy rating, while BTIG, TD Cowen and Mizuho also retained positive recommendations; Mizuho lifted its target to $43. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity and multiple price-target revisions indicate heightened investor interest, but these signals can also contribute to short-term volatility rather than establish a lasting trend.

Unusually heavy call-option activity and multiple price-target revisions indicate heightened investor interest, but these signals can also contribute to short-term volatility rather than establish a lasting trend. Negative Sentiment: Management said sales softened late in July amid consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle stated it was not involved in the outbreak. The traffic disruption has raised questions about the durability of the recovery. Chipotle lifts its sales forecast even as a lettuce-linked outbreak slows foot traffic

Management said sales softened late in July amid consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle stated it was not involved in the outbreak. The traffic disruption has raised questions about the durability of the recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors also remain concerned about labor and other operating costs pressuring margins. Piper Sandler lowered its target to $39 and Morgan Stanley and Stephens kept more cautious equal-weight ratings, limiting the stock’s upside after its sharp earnings-related advance.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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