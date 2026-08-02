First Nebraska Trust Co Purchases New Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after buying an additional 8,731,126 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,700,000 after buying an additional 3,524,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Procter & Gamble Given New $170 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup maintained a rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. PG Average Rating of Moderate Buy

Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. Positive Sentiment: Management is emphasizing innovation, productivity improvements, e-commerce growth and market-share gains to support a consumer recovery. New product and marketing initiatives, including Downy’s premium fragrance campaign, could help reinforce brand strength. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.92. The company has a market cap of $336.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. HSBC restated a "hold" rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (down from $182.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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