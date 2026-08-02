First Nebraska Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,720 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. First Nebraska Trust Co owned about 0.05% of Trex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essential Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the construction company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Trex by 26.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,321 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,805 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 36,805 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,965 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,550. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trex from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Trex from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.15.

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Trex Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TREX opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $66.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76.

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company's core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex's product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

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