First Nebraska Trust Co Takes $2.52 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,970 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Amphenol by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 beat estimates: Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Amphenol Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Positive Sentiment: AI demand is accelerating: Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Amphenol Builds AI Edge Through Strategic Acquisitions

Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook also topped expectations: Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Amphenol Surges After Q2 Results

Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Analyst Price Target Changes

BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Key consideration: The bullish outlook depends on sustained AI infrastructure spending, continued strong orders and successful integration of acquired businesses. At roughly 40 times earnings, expectations for execution remain elevated. Amphenol Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $197.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $160.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $197.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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