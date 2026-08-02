First Nebraska Trust Co Takes Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,432 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $8,896,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 776.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.8%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $114.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.94 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.52 per share and net income of $14.53 billion , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. ExxonMobil quarterly profit hits four-year high but misses analyst estimates

ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of and net income of , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached approximately $114.5 billion , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. ExxonMobil Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue reached approximately , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Guyana set for bigger oil profits as ExxonMobil recoups initial costs

Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Exxon Is Bullish on Mideast Despite Half-Million-Barrel War Hit

ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $3.52 missed the $3.56 consensus estimate, while other reports cited a wider miss against a $3.68 forecast. Scheduled refinery maintenance and repairs limited fuel-making profits, making Exxon’s results less impressive than Chevron’s earnings beat. ExxonMobil Q2 2026 earnings miss on refinery maintenance

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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