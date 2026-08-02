Go Pro
→ ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

First Nebraska Trust Co Takes Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Clorox logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Nebraska Trust Co. acquired 52,648 Clorox shares in the first quarter, valued at approximately $5.46 million. Institutional investors collectively own 78.53% of the company.
  • Analysts remain cautious, with 12 Hold ratings and five Sell ratings producing a consensus “Reduce” rating and an average price target of $101.
  • Clorox exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $1.64 in EPS versus the $1.55 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.67 billion and rose slightly year over year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Clorox.

First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,807.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 83.8% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research lowered Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Clorox Right Now?

Before you consider Clorox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clorox wasn't on the list.

While Clorox currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Apple just sent a powerful signal to investors
Apple just sent a powerful signal to investors
From Mode Mobile (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines