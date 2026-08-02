First Nebraska Trust Co Takes Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,807.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 83.8% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research lowered Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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