First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,096 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of First Solar worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 10,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,929,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,557,075.20. This trade represents a 30.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $2,314,842.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 95,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,189,465.08. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,775. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $211.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Solar from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $229.00 price objective (down from $249.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $211.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.99 and a 52-week high of $320.95. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $245.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $1.02. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 32.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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