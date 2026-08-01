First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 116,873 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,157 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,873 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $450,557.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,960.40. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Amneal Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amneal Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Amneal reported revenue of approximately $796 million, GAAP net income of $58 million, adjusted EBITDA of $206 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.30, above the $0.24 analyst consensus and up from $0.25 a year earlier. Amneal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Amneal reported revenue of approximately $796 million, GAAP net income of $58 million, adjusted EBITDA of $206 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.30, above the $0.24 analyst consensus and up from $0.25 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was raised. Management now expects 2026 revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, compared with a prior outlook near $3.1 billion, suggesting continued confidence in demand and operating performance. AMRX Down Despite Q2 Earnings Beat, 2026 Revenue Outlook Raised

Management now expects 2026 revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, compared with a prior outlook near $3.1 billion, suggesting continued confidence in demand and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Debt repricing should reduce interest expense. The company completed a July debt repricing, which is expected to lower borrowing costs and support future earnings and cash flow. Amneal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company completed a July debt repricing, which is expected to lower borrowing costs and support future earnings and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: EPS guidance was broadly in line with consensus. Amneal forecast 2026 EPS of $0.96 to $1.06 versus the $0.97 consensus estimate. While the midpoint is slightly above expectations, the range does not represent a major upward revision.

Amneal forecast 2026 EPS of $0.96 to $1.06 versus the $0.97 consensus estimate. While the midpoint is slightly above expectations, the range does not represent a major upward revision. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be taking profits after the earnings-driven rally. The strong quarterly beat and revenue outlook improvement were likely already reflected in the stock after its recent advance, leaving limited upside when full-year earnings guidance was only modestly better than expectations. Amneal beats expectations in strong Q2 2026

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $18.32 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.52 million for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 584.46% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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