First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 17,770 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Burlington Stores worth $21,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,110,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,261,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company's stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $3,514,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $790,106.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $469,073.02. The trade was a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $529,274.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 79,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,107.38. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,022. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $371.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.49 and a 1 year high of $378.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.37.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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